Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) kicked off at the price of $1.08: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $1.41, up 64.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.47 and dropped to $1.05 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Over the past 52 weeks, STSA has traded in a range of $0.59-$8.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.70%. With a float of $27.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 25 employees.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 74.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 106,740. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 150,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 831,694 for $0.63, making the entire transaction worth $525,663. This insider now owns 6,440,000 shares in total.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by -$0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (STSA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA)

Looking closely at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA), its last 5-days average volume was 8.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (STSA) raw stochastic average was set at 53.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 224.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 113.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8659, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0708. However, in the short run, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3500. Second resistance stands at $1.6200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7800. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5100.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.25 million has total of 33,152K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -70,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -23,130 K.