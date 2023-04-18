Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) kicked off at the price of $47.34: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $47.33. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.48 and dropped to $47.17 before settling in for the closing price of $47.34. Over the past 52 weeks, ST has traded in a range of $36.64-$54.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 4.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.70%. With a float of $152.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20800 workers is very important to gauge.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 12, was worth 1,881,720. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 41,816 shares at a rate of $45.00, taking the stock ownership to the 141,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 867 for $41.67, making the entire transaction worth $36,132. This insider now owns 6,729 shares in total.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.87) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 0.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (ST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

The latest stats from [Sensata Technologies Holding plc, ST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was inferior to 0.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (ST) raw stochastic average was set at 54.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.64. The third major resistance level sits at $47.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.87.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.22 billion has total of 152,518K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,029 M in contrast with the sum of 310,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,015 M and last quarter income was 113,150 K.