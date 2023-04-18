SHCR (Sharecare Inc.) climbed 5.77 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

April 17, 2023, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) trading session started at the price of $1.55, that was 5.77% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.56. A 52-week range for SHCR has been $1.32 – $3.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.70%. With a float of $317.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3485 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.91, operating margin of -23.84, and the pretax margin is -27.05.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sharecare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sharecare Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 15,276. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 4,000 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $10,201. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -26.83 while generating a return on equity of -19.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Looking closely at Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) raw stochastic average was set at 23.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 142.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1513, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9302. However, in the short run, Sharecare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7000. Second resistance stands at $1.7500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4500. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4000.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Key Stats

There are 356,222K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 621.70 million. As of now, sales total 442,420 K while income totals -118,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 123,260 K while its last quarter net income were -24,120 K.