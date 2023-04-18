Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) with a beta value of 1.69 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) stock priced at $0.43, up 1.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.43 and dropped to $0.41 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. SLGG’s price has ranged from $0.32 to $1.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 150.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -230.90%. With a float of $24.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.58 million.

The firm has a total of 101 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.27, operating margin of -157.89, and the pretax margin is -435.31.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Super League Gaming Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 8.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 101,706. In this transaction CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of this company sold 83,509 shares at a rate of $1.22, taking the stock ownership to the 474,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER sold 49,745 for $1.19, making the entire transaction worth $58,988. This insider now owns 558,080 shares in total.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -434.27 while generating a return on equity of -155.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -230.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Super League Gaming Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Super League Gaming Inc., SLGG], we can find that recorded value of 1.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Super League Gaming Inc.’s (SLGG) raw stochastic average was set at 21.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 116.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5639, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6824. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4353. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4427. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4553. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4153, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4027. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3953.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.15 million, the company has a total of 37,606K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,680 K while annual income is -85,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,120 K while its latest quarter income was -16,210 K.