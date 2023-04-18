Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) average volume reaches $802.67K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) stock priced at $20.26, up 2.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.95 and dropped to $20.26 before settling in for the closing price of $20.00. SNDX’s price has ranged from $13.27 to $29.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -628.70%. With a float of $57.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 107 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 1,032,237. In this transaction Director of this company sold 52,855 shares at a rate of $19.53, taking the stock ownership to the 17,836 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s President, Head of R&D sold 52,854 for $22.53, making the entire transaction worth $1,190,674. This insider now owns 17,836 shares in total.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -34.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -628.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.82 million, its volume of 0.95 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SNDX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.83 in the near term. At $21.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.45.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.41 billion, the company has a total of 68,495K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -149,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -39,194 K.