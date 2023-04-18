The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 6,016 M

On April 17, 2023, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) opened at $67.98, higher 1.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.63 and dropped to $67.39 before settling in for the closing price of $68.04. Price fluctuations for HIG have ranged from $60.17 to $79.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.80% at the time writing. With a float of $311.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18800 employees.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 23,372. In this transaction EVP of this company sold 336 shares at a rate of $69.56, taking the stock ownership to the 3,508 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s EVP sold 336 for $77.59, making the entire transaction worth $26,070. This insider now owns 3,844 shares in total.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.87) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 11.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.72% during the next five years compared to 26.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.45, a number that is poised to hit 1.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s (HIG) raw stochastic average was set at 33.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.22 in the near term. At $71.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $72.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.74.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Key Stats

There are currently 312,393K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,362 M according to its annual income of 1,815 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,016 M and its income totaled 589,000 K.