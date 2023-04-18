Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) posted a -11.27% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

April 17, 2023, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) trading session started at the price of $0.5165, that was -0.60% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5349 and dropped to $0.47 before settling in for the closing price of $0.51. A 52-week range for TNXP has been $0.29 – $6.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 60.10%. With a float of $62.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.66 million.

The firm has a total of 117 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.86) by $0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -51.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., TNXP], we can find that recorded value of 0.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 17.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7286, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8303. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5406. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5702. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6055. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4757, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4404. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4108.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

There are 62,664K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.31 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -110,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -31,680 K.