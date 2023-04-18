Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) posted a 1.75% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) stock priced at $2.88, down -3.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.95 and dropped to $2.865 before settling in for the closing price of $2.99. UGP’s price has ranged from $2.13 to $3.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 12.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 90.60%. With a float of $751.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9920 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.12, operating margin of +2.56, and the pretax margin is +1.30.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 26.80%, while institutional ownership is 3.70%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.04 while generating a return on equity of 13.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.00% during the next five years compared to -0.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.63 million, its volume of 1.46 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s (UGP) raw stochastic average was set at 84.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.95 in the near term. At $2.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.78.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.24 billion, the company has a total of 1,115,173K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 27,822 M while annual income is 348,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,833 M while its latest quarter income was 156,320 K.