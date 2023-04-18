V.F. Corporation (VFC) is expecting -27.92% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

April 17, 2023, V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) trading session started at the price of $22.35, that was -0.18% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.7585 and dropped to $22.155 before settling in for the closing price of $22.48. A 52-week range for VFC has been $20.03 – $58.88.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 7.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 242.40%. With a float of $387.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $387.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 35000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.86, operating margin of +14.38, and the pretax margin is +12.83.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward V.F. Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of V.F. Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 149,786. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,109 shares at a rate of $21.07, taking the stock ownership to the 7,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $26.69, making the entire transaction worth $400,305. This insider now owns 15,000 shares in total.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.98) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +10.25 while generating a return on equity of 36.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 242.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what V.F. Corporation (VFC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.34 million, its volume of 6.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, V.F. Corporation’s (VFC) raw stochastic average was set at 16.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.75 in the near term. At $23.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.54.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Key Stats

There are 388,657K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.47 billion. As of now, sales total 11,842 M while income totals 1,387 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,531 M while its last quarter net income were 507,870 K.