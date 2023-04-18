Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) is expecting 20.58% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) on April 17, 2023, started off the session at the price of $8.58, plunging -3.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.6238 and dropped to $8.21 before settling in for the closing price of $8.64. Within the past 52 weeks, VTNR’s price has moved between $5.42 and $18.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 80.60% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 50.30%. With a float of $61.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.72 million.

The firm has a total of 497 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vertex Energy Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 54.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 552,669. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 66,667 shares at a rate of $8.29, taking the stock ownership to the 5,517,274 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $10.08, making the entire transaction worth $251,928. This insider now owns 66,913 shares in total.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.4) by $0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vertex Energy Inc., VTNR], we can find that recorded value of 1.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Vertex Energy Inc.’s (VTNR) raw stochastic average was set at 50.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.80. The third major resistance level sits at $8.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.73.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 640.47 million based on 75,669K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,792 M and income totals -4,820 K. The company made 949,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 44,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.