Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) is -5.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

April 17, 2023, VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) trading session started at the price of $1.44, that was 6.29% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.43. A 52-week range for VHC has been $0.99 – $2.68.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 15.70%. With a float of $63.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.75, operating margin of -45991.67, and the pretax margin is -42141.67.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward VirnetX Holding Corp stocks. The insider ownership of VirnetX Holding Corp is 11.52%, while institutional ownership is 18.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,113. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 1,870 shares at a rate of $1.13, taking the stock ownership to the 654,657 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President & CEO bought 13,829 for $1.20, making the entire transaction worth $16,595. This insider now owns 652,787 shares in total.

VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -75541.67 while generating a return on equity of -21.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -11.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 208.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51

Technical Analysis of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC)

The latest stats from [VirnetX Holding Corp, VHC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.1 million was inferior to 1.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, VirnetX Holding Corp’s (VHC) raw stochastic average was set at 27.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6166, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4875. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3133. The third support level lies at $1.1967 if the price breaches the second support level.

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Key Stats

There are 71,425K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 107.04 million. As of now, sales total 50 K while income totals -36,260 K. Its latest quarter income was 5 K while its last quarter net income were -24,223 K.

