Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) volume exceeds 1.72 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) stock priced at $74.25, up 1.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.76 and dropped to $74.085 before settling in for the closing price of $74.74. VOYA’s price has ranged from $56.20 to $78.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -74.00%. With a float of $82.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.10 million.

The firm has a total of 6100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Financial Conglomerates Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 2,988,842. In this transaction Director of this company sold 39,724 shares at a rate of $75.24, taking the stock ownership to the 149,671 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s insider sold 17,500 for $74.79, making the entire transaction worth $1,308,861. This insider now owns 2,130 shares in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 8.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.53% during the next five years compared to 37.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Voya Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.41, a number that is poised to hit 2.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Voya Financial Inc., VOYA], we can find that recorded value of 1.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Voya Financial Inc.’s (VOYA) raw stochastic average was set at 87.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $76.87. The third major resistance level sits at $77.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $72.95.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.37 billion, the company has a total of 98,180K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,922 M while annual income is 510,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,551 M while its latest quarter income was 194,000 K.