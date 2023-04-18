WINT (Windtree Therapeutics Inc.) climbed 88.81 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $4.75, up 88.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.48 and dropped to $4.6497 before settling in for the closing price of $4.38. Over the past 52 weeks, WINT has traded in a range of $4.28-$71.50.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.40%. With a float of $0.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.75 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 27, was worth 950. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 226,558 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s SVP & CFO bought 3,000 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,100. This insider now owns 72,800 shares in total.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$6.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$13) by $6.5. This company achieved a return on equity of -151.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s (WINT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -63.53

Technical Analysis of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.3 million, its volume of 2.47 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.73.

During the past 100 days, Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s (WINT) raw stochastic average was set at 27.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 290.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 172.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.28 in the near term. At $24.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.11.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.77 million has total of 909K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -39,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -9,692 K.