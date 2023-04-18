Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) average volume reaches $1.73M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 17, 2023, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) trading session started at the price of $1.27, that was -0.79% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. A 52-week range for YSG has been $0.39 – $2.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 43.60%. With a float of $361.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $559.07 million.

The firm has a total of 3497 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.96, operating margin of -25.06, and the pretax margin is -22.43.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Yatsen Holding Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 5.08%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -22.00 while generating a return on equity of -15.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG], we can find that recorded value of 1.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 29.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4154, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3417. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3000. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1500. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1000.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

There are 392,419K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 698.81 million. As of now, sales total 537,340 K while income totals -118,220 K. Its latest quarter income was 145,780 K while its last quarter net income were -7,580 K.