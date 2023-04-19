$1.02M in average volume shows that Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) is heading in the right direction

On April 18, 2023, Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) opened at $1.80, higher 0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.90 and dropped to $1.60 before settling in for the closing price of $1.71. Price fluctuations for IVDA have ranged from $0.47 to $2.98 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 15.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 90.30% at the time writing. With a float of $12.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.36 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.56, operating margin of -74.51, and the pretax margin is -74.80.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Iveda Solutions Inc. is 6.72%, while institutional ownership is 13.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 2,499. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,200 shares at a rate of $0.59, taking the stock ownership to the 700,342 shares.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -74.87 while generating a return on equity of -98.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76 and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

Looking closely at Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Iveda Solutions Inc.’s (IVDA) raw stochastic average was set at 50.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 152.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3918, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9980. However, in the short run, Iveda Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8800. Second resistance stands at $2.0400. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4400. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2800.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Key Stats

There are currently 16,013K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.37 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,470 K according to its annual income of -3,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,120 K and its income totaled -950 K.