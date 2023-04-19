$1.18M in average volume shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is heading in the right direction

On April 18, 2023, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) opened at $3.06, lower -2.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.08 and dropped to $2.92 before settling in for the closing price of $3.03. Price fluctuations for ATRA have ranged from $2.32 to $9.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.40% at the time writing. With a float of $94.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.19 million.

The firm has a total of 334 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.08, operating margin of -431.86, and the pretax margin is -359.10.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 56,868. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,679 shares at a rate of $3.63, taking the stock ownership to the 750,728 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,871 for $3.63, making the entire transaction worth $24,921. This insider now owns 181,978 shares in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.51) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -359.12 while generating a return on equity of -112.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., ATRA], we can find that recorded value of 1.36 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) raw stochastic average was set at 19.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.15. The third major resistance level sits at $3.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Key Stats

There are currently 96,629K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 288.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,570 K according to its annual income of -228,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 220 K and its income totaled -74,570 K.