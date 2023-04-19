1.97% volatility in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) last month: This is a red flag warning

April 18, 2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) trading session started at the price of $32.69, that was -0.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.95 and dropped to $31.94 before settling in for the closing price of $33.15. A 52-week range for BAM has been $26.76 – $36.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.10%. With a float of $398.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $441.36 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.13, operating margin of +66.45, and the pretax margin is +96.28.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is 16.88%, while institutional ownership is 70.33%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 599,805. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,256 shares at a rate of $11.94, taking the stock ownership to the 21,054,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 24,744 for $11.96, making the entire transaction worth $295,988. This insider now owns 21,104,923 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.34) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +52.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.28 in the near term. At $33.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.26.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

There are 412,383K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.60 billion. As of now, sales total 75,731 M while income totals 3,966 M. Its latest quarter income was 966,000 K while its last quarter net income were 504,000 K.