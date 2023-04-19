11.91% volatility in HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) stock priced at $2.36, down -10.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.9796 and dropped to $2.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. BEAT’s price has ranged from $1.12 to $6.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -179.90%. With a float of $5.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.35 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15 workers is very important to gauge.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of HeartBeam Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.50%.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.45 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -164.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -179.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HeartBeam Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

The latest stats from [HeartBeam Inc., BEAT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.18 million was superior to 71375.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, HeartBeam Inc.’s (BEAT) raw stochastic average was set at 7.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.35. The third major resistance level sits at $3.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.41. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.81.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.61 million, the company has a total of 8,227K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -12,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,712 K.