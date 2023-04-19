14.37% volatility in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) last month: This is a red flag warning

April 18, 2023, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) trading session started at the price of $0.4269, that was -0.59% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4269 and dropped to $0.3939 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. A 52-week range for AKA has been $0.37 – $4.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 100.00%. With a float of $83.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1000 workers is very important to gauge.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 50,387. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 79,979 shares at a rate of $0.63, taking the stock ownership to the 383,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director bought 56,250 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $36,562. This insider now owns 122,635 shares in total.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$1.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA)

The latest stats from [a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., AKA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.42 million was superior to 0.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s (AKA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9918, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6243. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4245. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4422. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4575. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3915, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3762. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3585.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) Key Stats

There are 129,058K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 52.39 million. As of now, sales total 611,740 K while income totals -176,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 149,130 K while its last quarter net income were -173,900 K.