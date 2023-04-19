19.78% percent quarterly performance for Euronav NV (EURN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $18.16, up 0.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.41 and dropped to $17.995 before settling in for the closing price of $18.18. Over the past 52 weeks, EURN has traded in a range of $9.94-$21.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 112.00%. With a float of $87.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.50, operating margin of +21.45, and the pretax margin is +22.04.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 64.42%, while institutional ownership is 30.67%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.72) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +23.78 while generating a return on equity of 10.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 112.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Euronav NV’s (EURN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.31 million, its volume of 0.78 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 66.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.47 in the near term. At $18.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.64.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.69 billion has total of 201,680K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 965,970 K in contrast with the sum of 202,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 368,070 K and last quarter income was 234,720 K.