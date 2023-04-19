$192.23K in average volume shows that Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) is heading in the right direction

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $2.51, up 9.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.80 and dropped to $2.4926 before settling in for the closing price of $2.52. Over the past 52 weeks, GRPH has traded in a range of $1.59-$4.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.70%. With a float of $52.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 120 workers is very important to gauge.

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Graphite Bio Inc. is 9.52%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%.

Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.49) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -29.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Graphite Bio Inc.’s (GRPH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 21.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphite Bio Inc. (GRPH)

The latest stats from [Graphite Bio Inc., GRPH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.33 million was superior to 0.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Graphite Bio Inc.’s (GRPH) raw stochastic average was set at 57.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.99. The third major resistance level sits at $3.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.38. The third support level lies at $2.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Graphite Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 162.77 million has total of 58,164K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -101,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -24,599 K.