Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

$2.06M in average volume shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is heading in the right direction

Company News

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $0.6587, up 4.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.698 and dropped to $0.6331 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has traded in a range of $0.24-$1.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 70.30%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $184.00 million.

The firm has a total of 204 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.45, operating margin of -21.59, and the pretax margin is -31.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 80,614. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 91,868 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 1,568,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 20,412 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $17,912. This insider now owns 269,515 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.19) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -31.63 while generating a return on equity of -215.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA], we can find that recorded value of 0.71 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 45.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7569, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4941. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7091. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7360. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7740. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6442, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6062. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5793.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 127.42 million has total of 184,248K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 292,600 K in contrast with the sum of -92,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 55,180 K and last quarter income was -7,550 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

No matter how cynical the overall market is, QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) performance over the last week is recorded -13.66%

Shaun Noe -
On April 18, 2023, QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) opened at $13.18, lower -3.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Quipt Home Medical Corp. (QIPT) performance over the last week is recorded -10.13%

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: QIPT) stock priced at $6.05, down -11.56% from the...
Read more

$663.02K in average volume shows that NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.93, plunging -0.84% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.