2.14% volatility in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) last month: This is a red flag warning

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $97.22, up 0.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.63 and dropped to $96.60 before settling in for the closing price of $96.85. Over the past 52 weeks, LYB has traded in a range of $71.46-$112.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 7.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -29.50%. With a float of $254.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 19300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.04, operating margin of +10.19, and the pretax margin is +9.48.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 989,901. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $98.99, taking the stock ownership to the 47,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 31, when Company’s SVP, Global Business Services sold 1,713 for $84.91, making the entire transaction worth $145,454. This insider now owns 8,998 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.22) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +7.71 while generating a return on equity of 31.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.83% during the next five years compared to 3.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.89, a number that is poised to hit 2.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

The latest stats from [LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LYB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.29 million was superior to 2.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.29.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 81.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $97.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $98.20. The third major resistance level sits at $98.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $96.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $95.67.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 31.40 billion has total of 325,469K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,451 M in contrast with the sum of 3,889 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,206 M and last quarter income was 355,000 K.