2.14% volatility in Portland General Electric Company (POR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 18, 2023, Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) opened at $50.08, lower -0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.45 and dropped to $49.56 before settling in for the closing price of $50.07. Price fluctuations for POR have ranged from $41.58 to $56.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 5.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.50% at the time writing. With a float of $88.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2873 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.10, operating margin of -15.67, and the pretax margin is +10.82.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 96,350. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 2,050 shares at a rate of $47.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Vice President, CIO sold 2,000 for $53.72, making the entire transaction worth $107,430. This insider now owns 14,112 shares in total.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.63) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +9.27 while generating a return on equity of 8.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.18% during the next five years compared to 2.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Portland General Electric Company (POR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Portland General Electric Company’s (POR) raw stochastic average was set at 75.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $50.31 in the near term. At $50.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.53.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Key Stats

There are currently 89,441K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,647 M according to its annual income of 233,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 687,000 K and its income totaled 51,000 K.