2.16% volatility in Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $26.93, down -1.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.13 and dropped to $26.58 before settling in for the closing price of $26.87. Over the past 52 weeks, PDCO has traded in a range of $23.87-$35.29.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 3.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.80%. With a float of $86.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.33 million.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Patterson Companies Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 84.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 274,808. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 9,443 shares at a rate of $29.10, taking the stock ownership to the 6,442 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 10,180 for $29.58, making the entire transaction worth $301,141. This insider now owns 78,032 shares in total.

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.66% during the next five years compared to 2.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Patterson Companies Inc.’s (PDCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was better than the volume of 0.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Patterson Companies Inc.’s (PDCO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.03. However, in the short run, Patterson Companies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.95. Second resistance stands at $27.32. The third major resistance level sits at $27.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.85.

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.62 billion has total of 97,708K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,499 M in contrast with the sum of 203,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,601 M and last quarter income was 53,930 K.