2.20% volatility in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 18, 2023, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) opened at $124.18, lower -0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.73 and dropped to $123.23 before settling in for the closing price of $124.38. Price fluctuations for TTWO have ranged from $90.00 to $140.69 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 14.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.60% at the time writing. With a float of $164.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7799 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.16, operating margin of +15.55, and the pretax margin is +13.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 8,347,154. In this transaction President of this company sold 68,351 shares at a rate of $122.12, taking the stock ownership to the 262,678 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Chairman, CEO sold 68,351 for $122.12, making the entire transaction worth $8,347,154. This insider now owns 262,678 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.87) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.95% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 186.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

The latest stats from [Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., TTWO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.23 million was inferior to 1.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.63.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 98.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $124.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $125.59. The third major resistance level sits at $126.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $121.95.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

There are currently 168,675K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 20.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,505 M according to its annual income of 418,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,408 M and its income totaled -153,400 K.