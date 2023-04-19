$258.24K in average volume shows that Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is heading in the right direction

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $1.32, up 12.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.43 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. Over the past 52 weeks, CYN has traded in a range of $0.58-$6.25.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -109.20%. With a float of $33.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 66 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -202.17, operating margin of -7404.86, and the pretax margin is -7342.18.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Cyngn Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 1,538. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,250 shares at a rate of $1.23, taking the stock ownership to the 50,163 shares.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -7342.18 while generating a return on equity of -82.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -109.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cyngn Inc.’s (CYN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 17.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 160.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

Looking closely at Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Cyngn Inc.’s (CYN) raw stochastic average was set at 97.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1080, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0281. However, in the short run, Cyngn Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4567. Second resistance stands at $1.5033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2633. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2167.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 48.04 million has total of 33,720K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 260 K in contrast with the sum of -19,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 260 K and last quarter income was -5,550 K.