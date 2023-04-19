$48.10K in average volume shows that EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) is heading in the right direction

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.2548, soaring 31.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4662 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Within the past 52 weeks, EZFL’s price has moved between $0.25 and $0.98.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.70%. With a float of $11.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.92, operating margin of -96.99, and the pretax margin is -116.36.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of EZFill Holdings Inc. is 56.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 988. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,400 shares at a rate of $0.41, taking the stock ownership to the 36,163 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director sold 2,400 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $960. This insider now owns 33,763 shares in total.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -116.36 while generating a return on equity of -126.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) Trading Performance Indicators

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL)

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.31 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 63238.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, EZFill Holdings Inc.’s (EZFL) raw stochastic average was set at 33.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3655, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5343. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4755 in the near term. At $0.5839, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7017. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2493, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1315. The third support level lies at $0.0231 if the price breaches the second support level.

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.22 million based on 26,805K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,040 K and income totals -17,510 K. The company made 4,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.