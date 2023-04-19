$566.17K in average volume shows that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) stock priced at $59.13, down -2.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.30 and dropped to $57.23 before settling in for the closing price of $58.96. SWX’s price has ranged from $57.75 to $95.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -191.50%. With a float of $66.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.22 million.

The firm has a total of 2351 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. The insider ownership of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 3,364,394. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 55,154 shares at a rate of $61.00, taking the stock ownership to the 10,520,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 252,376 for $60.15, making the entire transaction worth $15,180,416. This insider now owns 10,465,446 shares in total.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.16 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -191.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.00% during the next five years compared to -23.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., SWX], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s (SWX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.08. The third major resistance level sits at $60.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.65.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SWX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.12 billion, the company has a total of 67,212K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,960 M while annual income is -203,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,421 M while its latest quarter income was -280,580 K.