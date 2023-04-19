60.47% percent quarterly performance for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) is not indicative of the underlying story

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $18.56, up 4.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.5795 and dropped to $18.56 before settling in for the closing price of $18.55. Over the past 52 weeks, UVE has traded in a range of $8.29-$19.71.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -211.10%. With a float of $27.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1223 employees.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 183,693. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $18.37, taking the stock ownership to the 1,338,209 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $18.83, making the entire transaction worth $188,343. This insider now owns 1,348,209 shares in total.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.49) by $1.21. This company achieved a net margin of -1.82 while generating a return on equity of -6.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -211.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s (UVE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (UVE)

Looking closely at Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s (UVE) raw stochastic average was set at 96.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.63. However, in the short run, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.75. Second resistance stands at $20.17. The third major resistance level sits at $20.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.71.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE: UVE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 595.44 million has total of 30,431K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,223 M in contrast with the sum of -22,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 330,360 K and last quarter income was 25,110 K.