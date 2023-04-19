8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 638,130 K

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) stock priced at $3.74, down -1.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.7697 and dropped to $3.58 before settling in for the closing price of $3.70. EGHT’s price has ranged from $2.87 to $11.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 20.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.20%. With a float of $108.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2216 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.71, operating margin of -22.64, and the pretax margin is -27.54.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 19,016. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 4,782 shares at a rate of $3.98, taking the stock ownership to the 117,118 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Interim Chief Executive Off. sold 2,000 for $4.70, making the entire transaction worth $9,400. This insider now owns 750,350 shares in total.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -27.48 while generating a return on equity of -102.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 8×8 Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT)

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, 8×8 Inc.’s (EGHT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.56. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.74 in the near term. At $3.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.36.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 422.17 million, the company has a total of 113,048K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 638,130 K while annual income is -175,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 184,400 K while its latest quarter income was -26,030 K.