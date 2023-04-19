90.54% percent quarterly performance for Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) is not indicative of the underlying story

April 18, 2023, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) trading session started at the price of $1.57, that was -2.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.67 and dropped to $1.52 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. A 52-week range for QNCX has been $0.54 – $4.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 49.00%. With a float of $27.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.71 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 21 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quince Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Quince Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 1,834. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer & VP of this company sold 1,871 shares at a rate of $0.98, taking the stock ownership to the 27,440 shares.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.28) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -47.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.30% during the next five years compared to -26.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 30.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.61

Technical Analysis of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.01 million, its volume of 0.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s (QNCX) raw stochastic average was set at 71.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1911, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2642. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6267 in the near term. At $1.7233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4233. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3267.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) Key Stats

There are 36,277K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 55.34 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -51,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -5,534 K.