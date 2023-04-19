A look at Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) stock priced at $9.82, up 2.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.87 and dropped to $9.615 before settling in for the closing price of $9.65. CENX’s price has ranged from $5.27 to $28.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 91.70%. With a float of $51.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.70 million.

The firm has a total of 1956 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.69, operating margin of +0.34, and the pretax margin is +1.20.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aluminum Industry. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Century Aluminum Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Century Aluminum Company, CENX], we can find that recorded value of 0.91 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.04. The third major resistance level sits at $10.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.44.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 935.42 million, the company has a total of 92,324K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,777 M while annual income is -14,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 529,900 K while its latest quarter income was -113,500 K.