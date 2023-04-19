Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A look at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s (ITCI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) kicked off on April 17, 2023, at the price of $60.37, up 4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.50 and dropped to $60.17 before settling in for the closing price of $60.21. Over the past 52 weeks, ITCI has traded in a range of $42.01-$63.89.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 299.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.10%. With a float of $92.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 561 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.83, operating margin of -105.32, and the pretax margin is -102.37.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 847,380. In this transaction EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 15,604 shares at a rate of $54.31, taking the stock ownership to the 45,339 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chairman, President & CEO sold 20,565 for $44.99, making the entire transaction worth $925,275. This insider now owns 1,130,309 shares in total.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.59) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -102.37 while generating a return on equity of -47.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s (ITCI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Looking closely at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.83 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s (ITCI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.70. However, in the short run, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.40. Second resistance stands at $65.61. The third major resistance level sits at $67.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.74.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.93 billion has total of 95,280K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 250,310 K in contrast with the sum of -256,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 87,870 K and last quarter income was -44,030 K.

Investors must take note of Baker Hughes Company's (BKR) performance last week, which was 1.11%.

Sana Meer -
April 17, 2023, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) trading session started at the price of $29.28. During the day, the shares moved up to...
Read more

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) with a beta value of 1.47 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Steve Mayer -
On April 17, 2023, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) opened at $638.74, lower -4.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Now that GDS Holdings Limited's volume has hit 1.13 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 17, 2023, with GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) stock priced at $17.08, up 3.25% from the previous...
Read more

