A look at O-I Glass Inc.’s (OI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $22.56, down -2.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.57 and dropped to $21.74 before settling in for the closing price of $22.55. Over the past 52 weeks, OI has traded in a range of $11.60-$23.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 314.70%. With a float of $153.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.23 million.

The firm has a total of 24000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.30, operating margin of +8.91, and the pretax margin is +11.74.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of O-I Glass Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 384,306. In this transaction President, Bus Ops & OI Europe of this company sold 17,299 shares at a rate of $22.22, taking the stock ownership to the 158,010 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing sold 2,510 for $22.33, making the entire transaction worth $56,049. This insider now owns 55,368 shares in total.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +8.52 while generating a return on equity of 54.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 314.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.12% during the next five years compared to 28.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at O-I Glass Inc.’s (OI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [O-I Glass Inc., OI], we can find that recorded value of 0.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, O-I Glass Inc.’s (OI) raw stochastic average was set at 80.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.95. The third major resistance level sits at $23.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.83.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.45 billion has total of 155,227K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,856 M in contrast with the sum of 584,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,693 M and last quarter income was 13,000 K.