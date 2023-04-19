A look at Rapid7 Inc.’s (RPD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $48.99, plunging -0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.30 and dropped to $47.33 before settling in for the closing price of $48.01. Within the past 52 weeks, RPD’s price has moved between $26.49 and $114.84.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 27.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.50%. With a float of $58.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2623 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 1,520,158. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 41,620 shares at a rate of $36.52, taking the stock ownership to the 428,074 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s CEO sold 41,619 for $36.68, making the entire transaction worth $1,526,432. This insider now owns 428,074 shares in total.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.07 million, its volume of 0.93 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, Rapid7 Inc.’s (RPD) raw stochastic average was set at 72.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.47 in the near term. At $51.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.53.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.82 billion based on 60,041K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 685,080 K and income totals -124,720 K. The company made 184,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,390 K in sales during its previous quarter.