A look at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $75.60, plunging -0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.916 and dropped to $74.23 before settling in for the closing price of $74.98. Within the past 52 weeks, SMG’s price has moved between $39.06 and $119.75.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 8.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -187.30%. With a float of $40.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2430 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.04, operating margin of +10.21, and the pretax margin is -14.22.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 70.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 216,541. In this transaction EVP, Global Human Resources of this company sold 2,503 shares at a rate of $86.51, taking the stock ownership to the 39,875 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 23,000 for $80.16, making the entire transaction worth $1,843,570. This insider now owns 14,041,775 shares in total.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.39) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of -11.15 while generating a return on equity of -75.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -187.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -34.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Trading Performance Indicators

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.23, a number that is poised to hit 1.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

Looking closely at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.86.

During the past 100 days, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (SMG) raw stochastic average was set at 67.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.11. However, in the short run, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.71. Second resistance stands at $76.65. The third major resistance level sits at $77.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.22 billion based on 55,956K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,924 M and income totals -437,500 K. The company made 526,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -64,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.