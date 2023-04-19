A major move is in the offing as Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) market cap hits 2.32 billion

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $32.05, plunging -2.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.29 and dropped to $30.69 before settling in for the closing price of $31.85. Within the past 52 weeks, BEAM’s price has moved between $27.77 and $73.27.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.40%. With a float of $69.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 507 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.94, operating margin of -555.61, and the pretax margin is -427.08.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Beam Therapeutics Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 346,115. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 11,654 shares at a rate of $29.70, taking the stock ownership to the 69,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s CEO sold 6,493 for $29.09, making the entire transaction worth $188,904. This insider now owns 1,117,979 shares in total.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.33) by $0.79. This company achieved a net margin of -474.54 while generating a return on equity of -37.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 38.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.13, a number that is poised to hit -1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Looking closely at Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s (BEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.27. However, in the short run, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.03. Second resistance stands at $32.96. The third major resistance level sits at $33.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.83.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.32 billion based on 72,398K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60,920 K and income totals -289,090 K. The company made 20,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -38,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.