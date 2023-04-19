A major move is in the offing as Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) market cap hits 625.85 million

April 18, 2023, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) trading session started at the price of $4.79, that was -2.08% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.79 and dropped to $4.67 before settling in for the closing price of $4.80. A 52-week range for BRMK has been $3.52 – $8.55.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -240.90%. With a float of $127.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.76 million.

The firm has a total of 63 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.57, operating margin of +32.90, and the pretax margin is -106.90.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 47.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 31,925 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 114,748 shares.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -106.90 while generating a return on equity of -11.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., BRMK], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s (BRMK) raw stochastic average was set at 69.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.84. The third major resistance level sits at $4.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.53.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) Key Stats

There are 131,750K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 625.85 million. As of now, sales total 108,880 K while income totals -116,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 23,360 K while its last quarter net income were -153,020 K.