A major move is in the offing as Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) market cap hits 699.39 million

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.61, soaring 0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.79 and dropped to $16.545 before settling in for the closing price of $16.62. Within the past 52 weeks, GNK’s price has moved between $11.92 and $27.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 20.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.50%. With a float of $39.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 970 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.55, operating margin of +30.92, and the pretax margin is +29.68.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 65.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 274,765. In this transaction CEO, President, and Secretary of this company sold 14,164 shares at a rate of $19.40, taking the stock ownership to the 431,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,266 for $19.39, making the entire transaction worth $43,943. This insider now owns 23,152 shares in total.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +29.53 while generating a return on equity of 16.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.96 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (GNK) raw stochastic average was set at 46.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.78 in the near term. At $16.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.29.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 699.39 million based on 42,479K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 536,930 K and income totals 158,580 K. The company made 126,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,680 K in sales during its previous quarter.