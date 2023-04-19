A major move is in the offing as Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) market cap hits 4.76 billion

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $44.14, up 4.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.86 and dropped to $44.0601 before settling in for the closing price of $43.65. Over the past 52 weeks, RRR has traded in a range of $30.30-$48.66.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.70%. With a float of $53.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.53 million.

The firm has a total of 7850 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.90, operating margin of +35.68, and the pretax margin is +26.14.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Red Rock Resorts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 893,149. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 22,663 shares at a rate of $39.41, taking the stock ownership to the 111,214 shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.59) by $0.9. This company achieved a net margin of +12.35 while generating a return on equity of 397.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.70% during the next five years compared to 26.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s (RRR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Red Rock Resorts Inc., RRR], we can find that recorded value of 0.41 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s (RRR) raw stochastic average was set at 68.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.94. The third major resistance level sits at $48.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.62.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.76 billion has total of 104,142K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,664 M in contrast with the sum of 205,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 425,470 K and last quarter income was 91,750 K.