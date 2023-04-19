Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is -4.46% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $83.35, plunging -0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.51 and dropped to $81.63 before settling in for the closing price of $82.42. Within the past 52 weeks, WMS’s price has moved between $75.02 and $153.36.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 17.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 21.50%. With a float of $55.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5635 workers is very important to gauge.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,973,291. In this transaction EVP and CAO of this company sold 22,006 shares at a rate of $89.67, taking the stock ownership to the 40,019 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics sold 614 for $95.59, making the entire transaction worth $58,690. This insider now owns 4,600 shares in total.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.16) by -$0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.80% during the next five years compared to 44.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

The latest stats from [Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., WMS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.55 million was inferior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.81.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) raw stochastic average was set at 23.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $84.33. The third major resistance level sits at $85.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.57. The third support level lies at $79.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.73 billion based on 81,233K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,769 M and income totals 271,330 K. The company made 655,170 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 82,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.