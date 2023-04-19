Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) volume exceeds 0.98 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $29.01, up 4.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.66 and dropped to $29.01 before settling in for the closing price of $29.22. Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has traded in a range of $6.71-$40.69.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 21.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 493.80%. With a float of $25.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 91 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 846,300. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $28.21, taking the stock ownership to the 59,668 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,000,000. This insider now owns 569,064 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 185.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.74 million, its volume of 0.88 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.66.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 56.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $31.06 in the near term. At $31.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $32.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.76.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 869.99 million has total of 28,338K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 50,830 K in contrast with the sum of 9,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,210 K and last quarter income was 4,130 K.