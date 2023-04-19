Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) average volume reaches $790.30K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 18, 2023, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) trading session started at the price of $46.47, that was 1.80% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.06 and dropped to $46.3001 before settling in for the closing price of $46.17. A 52-week range for ALSN has been $32.63 – $50.64.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 4.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.90%. With a float of $91.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3500 employees.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 99,138. In this transaction VP, Product Engr. & Tech Dev. of this company sold 2,050 shares at a rate of $48.36, taking the stock ownership to the 13,827 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 16,954 for $48.20, making the entire transaction worth $817,208. This insider now owns 176,392 shares in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.25) by $0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.40% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Looking closely at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 61.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.32. However, in the short run, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.27. Second resistance stands at $47.55. The third major resistance level sits at $48.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.75.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

There are 92,210K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.30 billion. As of now, sales total 2,769 M while income totals 531,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 718,000 K while its last quarter net income were 141,000 K.