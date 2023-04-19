Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) with a beta value of 1.76 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

April 18, 2023, Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) trading session started at the price of $24.45, that was -0.79% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.64 and dropped to $23.70 before settling in for the closing price of $24.20. A 52-week range for AMKR has been $14.89 – $31.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.90%. With a float of $101.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.96 million.

The firm has a total of 31300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.75, operating margin of +12.65, and the pretax margin is +12.08.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Amkor Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Amkor Technology Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 144,480. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $24.08, taking the stock ownership to the 35,394 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President and CEO sold 30,000 for $24.19, making the entire transaction worth $725,700. This insider now owns 134,808 shares in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.7) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.80 while generating a return on equity of 23.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.49% during the next five years compared to 27.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amkor Technology Inc., AMKR], we can find that recorded value of 0.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.06. The third major resistance level sits at $25.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.65.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

There are 245,620K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.88 billion. As of now, sales total 7,092 M while income totals 765,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,906 M while its last quarter net income were 164,300 K.