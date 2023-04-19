Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On April 18, 2023, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) opened at $0.23, higher 22.19% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.34 and dropped to $0.21 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Price fluctuations for AMPE have ranged from $0.19 to $5.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.70% at the time writing. With a float of $13.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.07 million.

In an organization with 5 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.50%, while institutional ownership is 13.10%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.08

Technical Analysis of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was better than the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMPE) raw stochastic average was set at 12.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 134.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2638, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7789. However, in the short run, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3205. Second resistance stands at $0.3910. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4462. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1948, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1396. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0691.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Key Stats

There are currently 15,103K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -16,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,220 K.