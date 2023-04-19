Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $0.38, up 7.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.3305 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTI has traded in a range of $0.34-$18.01.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 13.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.00%. With a float of $17.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.55 million.

In an organization with 60 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -70.68, operating margin of -1394.81, and the pretax margin is -1615.55.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1615.55 while generating a return on equity of -2,255.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.9 million. That was better than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5202, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1996. However, in the short run, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4012. Second resistance stands at $0.4253. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4607. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3417, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3063. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2822.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.12 million has total of 36,929K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,220 K in contrast with the sum of -19,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -5,230 K.