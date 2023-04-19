Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Markets

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $0.38, up 7.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.39 and dropped to $0.3305 before settling in for the closing price of $0.35. Over the past 52 weeks, ASTI has traded in a range of $0.34-$18.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 13.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.00%. With a float of $17.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.55 million.

In an organization with 60 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -70.68, operating margin of -1394.81, and the pretax margin is -1615.55.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1615.55 while generating a return on equity of -2,255.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.9 million. That was better than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s (ASTI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5202, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1996. However, in the short run, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4012. Second resistance stands at $0.4253. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4607. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3417, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3063. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2822.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.12 million has total of 36,929K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,220 K in contrast with the sum of -19,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -5,230 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Last month’s performance of -25.36% for MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
On April 18, 2023, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) opened at $0.4386, lower -3.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) to new highs

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) stock priced at $43.25, up 2.20% from the...
Read more

-8.02% percent quarterly performance for Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $60.58, soaring 0.30% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.