Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 11.88%

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on April 18, 2023, with Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) stock priced at $3.85, down -11.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.70 and dropped to $3.161 before settling in for the closing price of $3.85. IONM’s price has ranged from $2.79 to $113.00 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -7.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -752.20%. With a float of $0.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 127 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -75.38, operating margin of -221.25, and the pretax margin is -272.50.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Assure Holdings Corp. is 3.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 7,579. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $3.03, taking the stock ownership to the 175,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10, when Company’s Director sold 2,609 for $2.84, making the entire transaction worth $7,410. This insider now owns 250 shares in total.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$28.62 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -274.34 while generating a return on equity of -174.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -752.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Assure Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -40.06, a number that is poised to hit -1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM)

The latest stats from [Assure Holdings Corp., IONM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.66 million was superior to 0.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Assure Holdings Corp.’s (IONM) raw stochastic average was set at 8.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 171.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.29. The third major resistance level sits at $5.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. The third support level lies at $1.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.86 million, the company has a total of 1,101K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,980 K while annual income is -30,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -1,570 K while its latest quarter income was -21,490 K.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) is expecting 37.25% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
On April 18, 2023, Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) opened at $7.06, lower -3.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

RAPT (RAPT Therapeutics Inc.) climbed 5.05 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $18.81, up 5.05% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

7.87% volatility in Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.43, soaring 1.60% from the previous trading day....
Read more

