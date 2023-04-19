Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) posted a -5.89% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) kicked off on April 18, 2023, at the price of $33.15, down -2.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.16 and dropped to $31.947 before settling in for the closing price of $33.17. Over the past 52 weeks, AUB has traded in a range of $30.26-$41.04.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.00% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.80%. With a float of $73.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.71 million.

The firm has a total of 1877 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 73.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 172,642. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $34.53, taking the stock ownership to the 37,313 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $35.03, making the entire transaction worth $175,167. This insider now owns 32,313 shares in total.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.9 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.81) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +30.46 while generating a return on equity of 9.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s (AUB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, AUB], we can find that recorded value of 0.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.30.

During the past 100 days, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s (AUB) raw stochastic average was set at 3.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.68. The third major resistance level sits at $34.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.56.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.50 billion has total of 74,979K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 778,960 K in contrast with the sum of 234,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 226,570 K and last quarter income was 70,520 K.