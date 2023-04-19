AutoNation Inc. (AN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.53%

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) on April 18, 2023, started off the session at the price of $135.84, soaring 1.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.145 and dropped to $135.05 before settling in for the closing price of $134.64. Within the past 52 weeks, AN’s price has moved between $94.92 and $158.30.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 4.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.70%. With a float of $40.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.70 million.

In an organization with 23600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.77, operating margin of +7.39, and the pretax margin is +6.79.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto & Truck Dealerships industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AutoNation Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 2,381,118. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 17,637 shares at a rate of $135.01, taking the stock ownership to the 5,267,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 47,239 for $135.37, making the entire transaction worth $6,394,578. This insider now owns 5,285,416 shares in total.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $5.83) by $0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +5.11 while generating a return on equity of 62.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.70% during the next five years compared to 43.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Trading Performance Indicators

AutoNation Inc. (AN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 24.29, a number that is poised to hit 5.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AutoNation Inc. (AN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.61 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.21.

During the past 100 days, AutoNation Inc.’s (AN) raw stochastic average was set at 63.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.44. However, in the short run, AutoNation Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $138.26. Second resistance stands at $139.75. The third major resistance level sits at $141.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $135.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.56. The third support level lies at $132.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.30 billion based on 46,899K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,985 M and income totals 1,377 M. The company made 6,697 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 286,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.